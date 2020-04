V has once again displayed his talents in another "stay-at-home challenge" to fans via BTS's official Twitter account.

방콕챌린지 그냥 흥얼거리며 곡을 만들어보세요 말도 안되는 영어가사 @thisisnive pic.twitter.com/E5GdawyRKZ — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 27, 2020

A new tweet on April 27 portrays V singing along to guitar accompaniment by artist NIve. The caption reads: "Stay at home challenge. Just hum and make a song with English lyrics that don't make sense."

Will you be taking part in V's challenge?