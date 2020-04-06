13

Music Video
Posted by danisurst

(G)I-DLE make mystical comeback through visually-engaging 'Oh My God' MV

(G)I-DLE is back with a new single!

On April 6 KST, the Cube Entertainment girl group released their 3rd mini album 'I Trust,' featuring the title track "Oh My God."

The single, which was written by leader Soyeon, contains a strong message about not only believing in oneself, but understanding that that trust can make you a braver and bolder person. The unusual urban hip-hop sound of the single is augmented by a highly visual music video, with each of the members captivating the viewer in their own individual scenes.

Meanwhile, fans of (G)I-DLE can watch the members talk about the comeback concept in a special video released by their agency.

Check out the music video for "Oh My God" above!

jimmychonga2 pts
40 seconds ago

Tremendous video, horrendous song. It is not mixed well and some parts are completely off-beat.More singing and less awful rapping next time. Lion was perfectly balanced and will be remembered.

0

coco_puffs-1,424 pts
8 minutes ago
