(G)I-DLE make mystical comeback through visually-engaging 'Oh My God' MV

(G)I-DLE is back with a new single!

On April 6 KST, the Cube Entertainment girl group released their 3rd mini album 'I Trust,' featuring the title track "Oh My God."

The single, which was written by leader Soyeon, contains a strong message about not only believing in oneself, but understanding that that trust can make you a braver and bolder person. The unusual urban hip-hop sound of the single is augmented by a highly visual music video, with each of the members captivating the viewer in their own individual scenes.



Meanwhile, fans of (G)I-DLE can watch the members talk about the comeback concept in a special video released by their agency.

Check out the music video for "Oh My God" above!