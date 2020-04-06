TVXQ's Changmin makes sexy solo debut through funky MV for 'Chocolate'

17 years after his debut with TVXQ, Changmin has finally released a solo album!

On April 6 KST, the idol released his 1st mini album 'Chocolate,' featuring a title track of the same name.





"Chocolate" is pop dance track with an addictive energy that likens strong attraction to the indulgent pleasure of chocolate. The single was produced by Yoo Young Jin and Thomas Thoelsen, who previously worked together on TVXQ's "Mirotic" and f(x)'s "NU ABO," and composed by Ian Kirkpatrick, who previously worked on songs for Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez.





The music video for the single matches Changmin's strong and versatile vocals with equally dynamic visuals, including chic and masculine choreography.

Meanwhile, 'Chocolate' features six new songs from the idol overall.

Check out the music video for "Chocolate" above!