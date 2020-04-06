13

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Akdong Musician (AKMU) celebrates six years since their official debut

Akdong Musician (AKMU) is celebrating their six year debut anniversary!

On April 6 KST, Chanhyuk took to his personal Instagram to share a number of photos taken during an intimate celebration the AKMU siblings held for the occasion. He also captioned the image with a few party-themed emojis, the number 6, and a grateful bow.

In the images, he and Suhyun are joined by acquaintances as they circle around a cake that has been custom decorated for the anniversary. Around the bottom of the cake reads the message: "AKMU, let's be together for a long time!"

Meanwhile, the duo, who first came to fame after winning 'K-Pop Star 2,' made their debut through YG Entertainment in 2012 with the single "200%."

🎊6️⃣💖🙇🏻

