Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BVNDIT showcase their silky R&B vocals in fully animated pre-release MV for 'Children'

BVNDIT has dropped a pre-release single ahead of their planned comeback!


On April 20 KST, the group unveiled the music video for "Children." The fully-animated music video follows a young woman as she matures and makes her way out into the world on her own, inviting a number of hurdles and opportunities to continue to grow. The song acknowledges the important role a mother in a daughter's life, and in the music video, the mother is depicted as someone who fills the void and makes everything feel better.

Meanwhile, BVNDIT previously teased the release with a fun image of the members when they were little girls.

Check out the music video for "Children" above!

  1. BVNDIT
