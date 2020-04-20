NCT Dream previews comeback with 'crew video' teaser for 'Reload' MV

NCT Dream is gearing up for a comeback!

On April 20 KST, the NCT unit unveiled a 'crew video' teaser for their upcoming single "Reload," the title track off their latest album 'Ridin.' In the video, some jazzy synthesizer plays in the background as the members, dressed in chic street styles, walk for the camera, making model-like poses in a number of settings. The video ends with a zoom on a wall, where a number of posters advertising their comeback is hung.





Meanwhile, 'Ridin' is set for release on April 29.

Check out the teaser for "Reload" above!