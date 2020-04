BVNDIT has released a cover for their upcoming pre-release.

The girls will be dropping "Children" and its MV later tonight at 6PM KST. To go along with the release, the girls have released past photos of themselves when they were children.

The song "Children" sings about wanting to be a helping hand to listeners, like mothers are to their children. Simyeong and Seungeun themselves helped choreograph the moves.