Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

GOT7 return through a storybook-style love song with 'Not By The Moon' MV

GOT7 has officially made their latest comeback! 

On April 20 KST, the JYP Entertainment group released their new album 'DYE,' featuring the title track "Not By The Moon."

"Not By The Moon" has been described by the members as an 'extension' of previous single "You Call My Name," with lyrics expressing that their love will remain as unchanged and reliable as the moon coming up every night. The accompanying music video has a romantic charm with an antique, storybook-like atmosphere that accentuates the members' classically handsome visuals.

Meanwhile, the GOT7 members will be celebrating the album release with fans through a special VLIVE showcase at 8 PM. 

Check out the music video for "Not By The Moon" above!

1

JunCottonRights11 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I actually like this. I love them as people, but it's usually hit or miss when it comes to their music.
I always have problem connecting with JYP's style of music. But this one is great.

yvangelica895 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

This comeback is all we have been waiting for...!! Thanks for your hard work!

