A Pink make fans' hearts go 'Dumhdurum' in gorgeous performance MV

A Pink have released the performance version MV for their hit comeback title track, "Dumhdurum"!

Celebrating their 9th anniversary since debut this year, A Pink amazed both fans and the public with the release of their 9th mini album 'LOOK' this month as the group's title track "Dumhdurum" topped 5 major domestic music charts shortly after release, continuously remaining in the top 3 throughout this week. Many fans are currently calling this wave the girl group's "second peak" of their career.

Check out A Pink's "Dumhdurum" performance MV above, and make sure to catch the girls' comeback stages on this weekend's music programs!