IMFACT have dropped a dramatic, black and white MV teaser for their new pre-release single, "Lie".

As previously announced, IMFACT will be dropping a pre-release digital single ahead of their full comeback with a mini album later this month. Listen to a short preview of IMFACT's "Lie" above while you wait for the full MV and single release on April 21 at 12 PM KST.