MAMAMOO's Solar has released a special behind-the-scenes concept teaser video for her upcoming solo debut title track, "Spit It Out"!

Fans can watch below as Solar goes for a bold, bald transformation for the filming of her "Spit It Out" MV, set to drop this April 23 at 6 PM KST. The idol and her makeup artists work together to complete a flawless transformation, and Solar wonders what shade of eyebrows will work best with her new bald style!

Stay tuned for Solar's solo debut!