VIXX's Ravi reveals why he thinks Heechul treats him so well on 'Knowing Brothers'

VIXX's Ravi revealed why he thinks Heechul treats him so well on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the March 28th episode, 'Knowing Brothers' cast member Lee Soo Geun commented, "It seems like Heechul really treats you well." Ravi responded, "He found out I had set up an agency before filming, and he kept bringing me up," referring to his independent hip hop label GROOVL1N.



Heechul added, "Ravi gets a lot of money from the music he writes," and Ravi revealed he was in the top 2 in income when it comes to idols who create music.



In other news, Ravi released "Rockstar" and his LP album 'El Dorado' this past February.



