(G)I-DLE open Twitch stream & reveal schedule for 'Stream Aid 2020' coronavirus relief event

(G)I-DLE have opened their official Twitch for the upcoming 'Stream Aid 2020' coronavirus relief event.



On March 28, the girl group announced their official Twitch live stream page as well as their schedule for 'Stream Aid 2020', which is taking place on March 28 from 9AM-9PM PDT. (G)I-DLE will be starting up their stream at 12:30PM.



As previously reported, the event is described as "The worlds of gaming, music, and sports are coming together to benefit COVID-19 relief." The 'Stream Aid 2020' lineup also includes K-pop groups MONSTA X and Stray Kids as well as big names in music like John Legend, Diplo, Lauv, and Charlie Puth.



Check out (G)I-DLE's official post below and Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' page here.



