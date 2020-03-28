14

Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY reveal dramatic 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' prologue film teaser

Upcoming Starship Entertainment group CRAVITY revealed a dramatic prologue film teaser for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.

In the prologue film teaser, the CRAVITY members are simple students going about their day until they notice something abnormal in the sky. Fans can expect the full prologue film for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' on March 30 KST, while CRAVITY's debut album drops on April 14 KST.

What do you think of CRAVITY's film teaser?

Tulips_12719 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

I'm gonna support them

