VIXX's Ravi teams up with PALOALTO for rebellious solo MV 'Rockstar'

Ravi is back with a new solo single!

On February 24 KST, the VIXX rapper released his latest solo single "Rockstar," the title track off of his new LP 'El Dorado.' The track, which also features rapper PALOALTO, fuses elements of pop-rock and hip-hop, with Ravi often alternating between singing and rapping on the track. In the video, he is seen out getting wild with his friends, riding dirt bikes and putting on a rockstar-style performance for a crowd.

Check out the music video for "Rockstar" above!