The MV tells a story of love and loss as a couple goes through ups and downs. "Suddenly" is a touching ballad about suddenly remembering a past love, and it was produced by Jungkey.
Watch Noel's "Suddenly" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below!
Noel tell story of love and loss in 'Suddenly' MV
