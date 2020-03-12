2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Noel tell story of love and loss in 'Suddenly' MV

Noel have revealed their music video for "Suddenly".

The MV tells a story of love and loss as a couple goes through ups and downs. "Suddenly" is a touching ballad about suddenly remembering a past love, and it was produced by Jungkey.

Watch Noel's "Suddenly" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below! 

