26

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

'Are You in Love' co-stars Sung Hoon & Kim So Eun talk about their first impressions of each other

AKP STAFF

'Are You in Love' co-stars Sung Hoon and Kim So Eun talked about their first impressions of each other.

On the March 12th broadcast of 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Sung Hoon talked about his thoughts on Kim So Eun who's a sunbae actor, saying"She has more experience than I do in acting. In terms of that, I was able to see her professional nature on set."

Kim So Eun also said, "When I First met him, he had a thick beard and dressed comfortably, so he just looked natural to me. I thought, 'He came as he is,' and I felt he was very humble." DJ Kim Young Chul added, "He and I go to the same hair salon, so I've only seen him very put together." 

'Are You in Love' tells the story of a part-time employee at a cafe named So Jung (played by Kim So Eun) who runs into a magical book that brings her romance with Seung Jae (Sung Hoon). It premieres this month.

  1. Kim So Eun
  2. Sung Hoon
2 6,496 Share 70% Upvoted

0

Lucy194 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

I Love and I missed them!

Share

0

roosmitha1 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

can't wait

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Pink
A Pink to make a comeback next month
10 hours ago   10   4,763
Suzy
Suzy is a chic summer queen for Grazia
20 hours ago   0   2,999

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND