Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

'Memorist' starring Yoo Seung Ho & Lee Se Young reveals action-packed teaser for premiere

tvN's 'Memorist' starring Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young have revealed an action-packed teaser for the drama's premiere.

The preview above reveals the latest crime by a serial killer, and top criminal profiler Han Sun Mi (played by Lee Se Youngcovers the details of the murder. Meanwhile, Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho) uses his supernatural powers to read people's memories and hunt down the killer.

'Memorist' premieres on March 11 at 10:50PM KST. Watch the teaser for the premiere above!

I will always remember him as Kim Min-kyu and Kang Bok Soo but... I can't wait to see him as Dong Baek!


