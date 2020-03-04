12

7

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ITZY reveal their art skills in 'Weekly Idol' teaser

AKP STAFF

ITZY revealed their art skills in the teaser video for next week's 'Weekly Idol'!

The JYP Entertainment girl group are featuring as guests on the March 11th episode of the idol talk-variety show. The above teaser video gives fans a look at the members' drawing skills as they each give a hint for the upcoming show, and ITZY asks fans to tune in to next week's episode.

In other news, ITZY are set to drop their album 'IT'Z ME' on March 9 KST. 

Check out ITZY's art skills above!

  1. ITZY
  2. WEEKLY IDOL
