Lim Soo Hyang & Ha Suk Jin in talks to star in upcoming drama 'When I Was the Most Pretty'

Lim Soo Hyang and Ha Suk Jin are in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'When I Was the Most Pretty'.



On March 4, reports revealed Ha Suk Jin and Lim Soo Hyang are in talks to play the leads in the new MBC drama 'When I Was the Most Pretty'.



If cast, Ha Suk Jin will play the role of Seo Jin, who experiences tragic losses in his life, while Lim Soo Hyang will take on the role of his wife, Ye Ji. 'When I Was the Most Pretty' revolves around themes of happiness and a love triangle involving two brothers.



'When I Was the Most Pretty' premieres in August.