Ji Jin Seok reveals trailer for 1st mini album

Ji Jin Seok has revealed the trailer teasers for his upcoming mini album.



The 'Under Nineteen' star and R&B solo artist released his debut single "Good Night" last June, and he's set to return with a new mini album on April 1 KST. Fans can expect the music video for his pre-release track on March 28 KST.



Check out Ji Jin Seok's trailer teasers above and below!





