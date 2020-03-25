1

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Ji Jin Seok reveals trailer for 1st mini album

AKP STAFF

Ji Jin Seok has revealed the trailer teasers for his upcoming mini album.

The 'Under Nineteen' star and R&B solo artist released his debut single "Good Night" last June, and he's set to return with a new mini album on April 1 KST. Fans can expect the music video for his pre-release track on March 28 KST.

Check out Ji Jin Seok's trailer teasers above and below!


