Girls' Generation's Tiffany speaks out on prejudice against Asians in midst of coronavirus epidemic

Girls' Generation's Tiffany spoke out on prejudice against Asians in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.



With the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, many Asian-Americans have reported facing racism since the COVID-19 emergency began. President Donald Trump also recently made headlines for calling COVID-19 "the Chinese virus," which critics are saying only encourages further racism and prejudice towards Asians.



On March 25, Tiffany made the below post on Instagram, writing, "2020 has been an emotional free fall for us all. I've been doing my part to stay at home. It saddens me to see the racism Asians around the world are faced with, and I hope everyone can remember humanity and love above anything else through drastic times like this. We are fighting this together. The world needs a hug right now."



