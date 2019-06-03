Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

8

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

'Under Nineteen's 'Little Crush' Ji Jin Seok makes solo debut with sweet ballad 'Good Night'

AKP STAFF

Ji Jin Seok has officially made his solo debut!

The R&B solo artist released his debut single "Good Night" on June 3, his first official activity after a buzzworthy pre-debut.

Ji Jin Seok first appeared to the public as a vocal contestant on the MBC boy group survival program 'Under Nineteen,' where he won hearts and the nickname 'Little Crush' with his velvety cover of Crush's "Sofa." His performance of the song currently has over seven million views.

His debut single "Good Night" is a calming pop ballad where Ji Jin Seok sings about wanting to comfort the one he loves after a hard day. The song's piano accompaniment was performed by his university professor Song Young Joo, who also works as a professional pianist.

Check out the full music video for "Good Night" above!

  1. misc.
  2. JI JIN SEOK
2 2,591 Share 58% Upvoted

1

Irelda_240 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

He has such a beautiful voice! I've been supporting him since Under Nineteen :)

Please give the song a chance ^-^ It's so nice

Share

0

jinseokiee1 pt 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

I'm so proud of my boyyyy Please support my baby. He's a very talented guy.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,932
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,479

allkpop in your Inbox