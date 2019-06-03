'Under Nineteen's 'Little Crush' Ji Jin Seok makes solo debut with sweet ballad 'Good Night'

Ji Jin Seok has officially made his solo debut!



The R&B solo artist released his debut single "Good Night" on June 3, his first official activity after a buzzworthy pre-debut.



Ji Jin Seok first appeared to the public as a vocal contestant on the MBC boy group survival program 'Under Nineteen,' where he won hearts and the nickname 'Little Crush' with his velvety cover of Crush's "Sofa." His performance of the song currently has over seven million views.



His debut single "Good Night" is a calming pop ballad where Ji Jin Seok sings about wanting to comfort the one he loves after a hard day. The song's piano accompaniment was performed by his university professor Song Young Joo, who also works as a professional pianist.



Check out the full music video for "Good Night" above!