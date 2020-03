EXO's Suho is definitely getting ready to show off his melancholy side through his first mini-album 'Self Portrait'.

The artist recently revealed his latest MV teaser for the track "Let's Love". The moody and emotional rock vibe of the track coupled with the surreal visuals makes for an intriguing teaser. Suho also revealed yet again another set of teaser images as well, so check them out below!

Stay tuned for the March 30th release date!