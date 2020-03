Hyolyn has announced her brand new fandom name as 'Bae'.

From. #HYOLYN 📬💌



우리 BAE들💕 오늘 너무 즐거웠어효오☺️ 앞으로 youtube를 통해 자주 만나여 약속🙏🏾 love u bae!!! pic.twitter.com/7hHGC97Wxy — 효린(HYOLYN) (@officialhyolyn_) March 27, 2020

The star made the announcement on Twitter earlier today, stating: "I was so happy with BAEs today. Let's meet again frequently through Youtube! love you bae!!!" The artist had held a naming contest online for her fandom in the past, and it seems like 'Bae' came out to be the winner!

What do you think of this fandom name?