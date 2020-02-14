8

6

Posted by germainej

ONEWE reveal rock cover video of MAMAMOO's hit track 'Hip'

ONEWE revealed a rock cover of MAMAMOO's hit track "Hip".

ONEWE's cover of their labelmates' "Hip" on 'M! Countdown' previously went viral, and the band have now revealed a rock cover of the song. The band members themselves arranged the cover alongside RBW Entertainment producer Jeon Da Woon.

Watch ONEWE's "Hip" cover above and the original by MAMAMOO below!



  1. MAMAMOO
  2. ONEWE
bangchansnose-8 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

i like it

onewe is pretty cool

Max6921 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

sounds refreshing…

