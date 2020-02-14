ONEWE reveal rock cover video of MAMAMOO's hit track 'Hip'

ONEWE revealed a rock cover of MAMAMOO's hit track "Hip".



ONEWE's cover of their labelmates' "Hip" on 'M! Countdown' previously went viral, and the band have now revealed a rock cover of the song. The band members themselves arranged the cover alongside RBW Entertainment producer Jeon Da Woon.



Watch ONEWE's "Hip" cover above and the original by MAMAMOO below!





