NU'EST's Minhyun is waking up to a romantic morning with character brand 'Spoonz' this Valentine's Day!

In Minhyun's individual MV teaser for NU'EST x 'Spoonz's upcoming collaboration MV, the idol charms onlookers with his perfect visuals right out of bed, while fellow group member Ren also makes an appearance as a morning alarm.

The full MV for NU'EST's "Let's Love (with Spoonz)" will be released this Valentine's Day!