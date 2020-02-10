Super Junior's Donghae kicks off teasers for his 1st solo single album 'Harmony' with BewhY

Super Junior's Donghae has released the first teaser image for his upcoming 1st solo single album, 'Harmony'!

As previously reported, Donghae will be releasing his first ever solo album some time toward the end of this month, in the form of a digital single album. While the album's release date has yet to be announced, Label SJ has now unveiled that the album will be titled 'Harmony', and that Donghae will be collaborating with K-hip-hop powerhouse BewhY!

Interested to hear what Donghae x BewhY will be like? Stay tune for updates on Donghae's 'Harmony'!