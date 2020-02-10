AB6IX drop full tracklist for their special album '5NALLY'

AB6IX have revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming special digital EP '5NALLY', containing a solo track by each of the five members.





First, the team's oldest hyung Jeon Woong kicks the album off with an R&B style "Moondance", followed by Kim Dong Hyun's pop R&B genre "More". The group's composing-dol Lee Dae Hwi joins hands with FRANTS for "Rose, Scent, Kiss", and leader Lim Young Min showcases his talents in writing lyrics through the sentimental "Break Up". Finally, Park Woo Jin partners up with none other than his fellow group member Lee Dae Hwi as the composer to his powerful hip-hop solo track, "Color Eye".

You can see in the tracklist below that all 5 of the AB6IX members took part in composing and/or writing their solo tracks. '5NALLY' is set for release via various music sites this February 13 at 6 PM KST.