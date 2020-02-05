10

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals 'Dark Side of the Moon' choreography prologue & teaser image

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a choreography prologue and teaser image for 'Dark Side of the Moon'.


In the teaser video above, fans get a sneak peek at Moon Byul's choreography and upcoming title song. The MAMAMOO member's solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon' drops on February 14 KST, and it's a completely different vibe than her previous winter solo release "Snow".

Watch Moon Byul's 'Dark Side of the Moon' choreography prologue above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Looking forward to it!

