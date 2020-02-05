The Boyz awake in 'Reveal' MV teaser

6

The Boyz have dropped their music video teaser for "Reveal".

In the MV teaser, The Boyz come across abandoned settings and arise from a deep sleep. "Reveal" is the title song of the group's upcoming first album of the same name, which drops on February 10 KST.

Watch The Boyz' "Reveal" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

