Pentagon reveal audio preview of 1st album 'Universe: The Black Hall'

Pentagon revealed an audio preview of their upcoming album 'Universe: The Black Hall'.



'Universe: The Black Hall' is Pentagon's very first full-length album, and the above teaser includes previews of their title song "Dr. Bebe" as well as "Asteroid", "Rain Shower", "Die for You", "Talk", "The Black Hall", "Worship U", "Zoom Up", "Camelia Flower", "Someday" by Jinho and Hui, and "Happiness".



Pentagon's 'Universe: The Black Hall' is set for release on February 12.



