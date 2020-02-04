Epik High launches 'EPIK HIGH WAS HERE' vlog series detailing their journey in 2020

Epik High has launched a brand new documentary/vlog series titled 'EPIK HIGH WAS HERE.'

The first episode, released on January 30th, shows viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of the group's creative process. Anticipations are high for the upcoming episodes, given Epik High's busy activities for the 2020 year. The group will be the first-ever Korean artist to perform at Coachella twice.

Check out the episode above and stay tuned to see more content detailing Epik High's activities and their upcoming performance at Coachella.