BTS interviews sculptor Antony Gormley for 'CONNECT, BTS'

BTS has interviewed British sculptor Antony Gormley for the group's 'CONNECT, BTS' project.

'CONNECT, BTS' is a global public art project involving 22 artists across five cities: London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York. Gormley's project is made of 60 feet of aluminum tubing and will be unveiled in February at New York's Brooklyn Bridge Park. The boys of BTS interviewed the famed sculptor and Antony Gormley bestowed his wisdom, explaining his views and ideas.



Check out the interview above!