Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFriend reveal their opinions on being under the same label as BTS

AKP STAFF

GFriend revealed their thoughts on being under the same label as BTS.

The girls appeared on the February 4th episode of 'Idol Room' where they stated that they hadn't run into BTS at all since Source Music was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment. When asked whether GFriend got to eat a meal or be in a company meeting with the supergroup, the girls stated that they had yet to see the group in person and that "although they're the same company, the teams are separate." Sowon, however, mentioned that the group was "getting a lot of support from the staff and CEO." 


GFriend recently made a comeback with their newest album 'Labyrinth'.

paluten187erz247 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I hope they get Used to BigHit. They are going to get treated very well, I have that kind of feeling.

6

MaeilKpop576 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I hope Armies or new Buddies are not going to think that Gfriend is successful because they're part of BigHit now (I've already seen comments suggesting this). Gfriend started from nothing and became a top girl group all on their own BEFORE they became part of BigHit. Give them the credit they deserve.

