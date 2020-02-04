GFriend reveal their opinions on being under the same label as BTS

GFriend revealed their thoughts on being under the same label as BTS.

The girls appeared on the February 4th episode of 'Idol Room' where they stated that they hadn't run into BTS at all since Source Music was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment. When asked whether GFriend got to eat a meal or be in a company meeting with the supergroup, the girls stated that they had yet to see the group in person and that "although they're the same company, the teams are separate." Sowon, however, mentioned that the group was "getting a lot of support from the staff and CEO."





GFriend recently made a comeback with their newest album 'Labyrinth'.