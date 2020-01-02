157

18

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!

AKP STAFF

Big Bang will be hitting up one of the biggest music festivals of the West coast, United States in 2020!

On January 3, the '2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' dropped its full artist lineup, in addition to announcing its weekend 2 pre-sale, happening now. 'Coachella' spans over two weekends, and this year, it'll take place from April 10-12 and from April 17-19, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. 

Big Bang will be performing on Friday, April 10 and Friday, April 17. Veteran hip-hop team Epik High is also listed on this year's 'Coachella' lineup, performing on Sunday, April 12 and on Sunday, April 19. 

  1. Big Bang
  2. Epik High
36 45,734 Share 90% Upvoted

16

ummyeaa43 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

Yesss!!!!!!!! Big Bang and Epik High!

Share

11

VIPiggy510 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Rise VIP nation.

BIGBANG is back in action.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
1 hour ago   36   45,705
Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki signs with new startup label
3 hours ago   2   12,871
Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
1 hour ago   36   45,705
Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
1 hour ago   36   45,705

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND