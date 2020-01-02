Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!

Big Bang will be hitting up one of the biggest music festivals of the West coast, United States in 2020!

On January 3, the '2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' dropped its full artist lineup, in addition to announcing its weekend 2 pre-sale, happening now. 'Coachella' spans over two weekends, and this year, it'll take place from April 10-12 and from April 17-19, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Big Bang will be performing on Friday, April 10 and Friday, April 17. Veteran hip-hop team Epik High is also listed on this year's 'Coachella' lineup, performing on Sunday, April 12 and on Sunday, April 19.