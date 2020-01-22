2

Super Junior's Eunhyuk, Shindong, and Donghae exude charisma in 2nd MV teaser for '2YA2YAO!'

Super Junior have unveiled a charismatic, second MV teaser for their upcoming comeback title track "2YA2YAO!", featuring members Eunhyuk, Shindong, and Donghae

In the hip MV teaser, Eunhyuk, Shindong, and Donghae look ready for a stylish night out at the club, exuding charisma under flashing, neon lights. As previously announced, Super Junior will be returning with a title track written and produced by Block B's Zico for their comeback - also taking on their first ever, classic hip-hop genre title song. 

Look out for Super Junior's complete "2YA2YAO!" MV, as well as their 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless', coming this January 28 at 6 PM KST. 

