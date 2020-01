TREASURE want invite you behind the scenes on the set of their 'TREASURE Editorial vol.2' photoshoot!

Earlier this week, the TREASURE boys wrapped up their second set of new, 2020 individual profile photos, raising anticipation for their debut. Now, TREASURE have gathered as one for a couple of handsome group cuts, as well as a making film sharing some of their thoughts on the photoshoot!

Watch TREASURE's lively making film above!