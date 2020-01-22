Choi Woo Sik in talks to make his American independent film debut with 'Past Lives'

According to an exclusive report by American media outlet 'Collider' on January 22, 'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Sik is in talks to make his American independent film debut with film production company A24.

Choi Woo Sik is in talks to star as the male lead of a romance film titled 'Past Lives' - revolving around childhood sweethearts who become separated, then meet up again years later. According to 'Collider', 'Past Lives' will be directed by Celine Song and produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

In response to the above report, Choi Woo Sik's label Management Soop simply stated, "Choi Woo Sik is currently looking over the casting offer for 'Past Lives'."

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Sik and the cast of Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' recently claimed the 'Ensemble Award' at this year's 'Screen Actors Guild Awards' in Los Angeles, back on January 20.

