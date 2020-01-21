Kim Chung Ha & Paul Kim let their 'Loveship' sail in MV

Kim Chung Ha and Paul Kim have dropped the music video for their collaboration duet "Loveship".



The MV features Kim Chung Ha and Paul Kim as they drift apart and come back together. "Loveship" is a song about slowly falling for someone, but being afraid to admit your feelings.



Watch Kim Chung Ha and Paul Kim's "Loveship" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



