6

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha & Paul Kim let their 'Loveship' sail in MV

AKP STAFF

Kim Chung Ha and Paul Kim have dropped the music video for their collaboration duet "Loveship".

The MV features Kim Chung Ha and Paul Kim as they drift apart and come back together. "Loveship" is a song about slowly falling for someone, but being afraid to admit your feelings. 

Watch Kim Chung Ha and Paul Kim's "Loveship" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

 

  1. Kim Chung Ha
  2. Paul Kim
  3. LOVESHIP
0 896 Share 86% Upvoted
misc.
Child actress Koo Sarang apologizes for animal abuse
18 hours ago   106   106,456

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND