Shinhwa's Dongwan returns solo with 'Red Shoes' & 'Missing You' MVs

Dongwan has dropped his music videos for "Red Shoes" and "Missing You" along with an emotive outro clip for "Come True".



The Shinhwa member has returned solo with his mini album '...LER', and he's taking on genres that fans haven't seen from him so far for his self-produced release. "Red Shoes" is meant as a message to those who are going through pain and loneliness, while "Missing You" is about someone you miss from your past.



Watch Dongwan's MVs above and below!



