Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals making-of and highlight clips from 'Purpose'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed the making of her album jacket for 'Purpose' and other highlight clips!



Taeyeon made a comeback with her second repackaged album 'Purpose' and title song "Dear Me". The behind-the-scenes video above reveals highlight clips from her album photo shoot and more.



Check out Taeyeon's "Dear Me" MV here if you missed it and the behind-the-scenes video above!