Idol band 2Z hit the streets in debut MV for 'My 1st Hero'

Idol band 2Z have dropped their music video for "My 1st Hero"!
In the MV, the 2Z members hit the street and sing along before getting on stage together. "My 1st Hero" is the title song of the band's first EP album 'WE TUZI'.
Watch 2Z's "My 1st Hero" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
