Momoland's Nancy reveals her family's musical background on 'Idol Room'

Momoland's Nancy revealed her family's musical background on 'Idol Room'.



On the January 14th installment of 'Idol Room', Nancy talked about her childhood days, saying, "My Korean name is Groo. There was a time people used to call me 'Elementary School Kim Tae Hee,'" referring to the top actress known for her beautiful face.



The Momoland member also revealed about her family, "I learned violin for about 6 years since I was 4 until 3rd or 4th grade of elementary school. My older sister was a violinist. She changed her major, and she's now active as a violist. My mother is a composer."



Did you know this about Nancy's family? Stay tuned for updates on Momoland!