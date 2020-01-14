Dara's thin figure gave stylist a hard time?

Stylist Kim Sung Il revealed Dara's thin figure gave him a hard time.



On the January 14th episode of 'Video Star', Kim Sung Il shared that it was hard to find clothes that fit Dara, saying, "Dara is so thin that it was difficult buying clothes for her in Korea. Because I sympathized with her, I thought about how I will definitely find pants that fit her."



Despite the difficulty, the stylist found pants Dara had wanted and gifted them to her. Kim Sung Il said he managed to convince the designer, saying, "The only person in my country who'll fit these pants are Dara."



In other news, Dara recently celebrated her 35th birthday.