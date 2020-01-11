6

ENOi drop 'Red in the Apple' mini album highlight medley

ENOi have dropped a preview for their first mini album 'Red in the Apple'.

The highlight medley above reveals a snippet of ENOi's title song "Cheeky", "Not Sorry", "I'm With You", "&NDiNG", and instrumentals. 'Red in the Apple' releases on January 12 KST.

Check out ENOi's highlight medley above and their "Cheeky" MV teaser here if you missed it!

 

