ENOi drop 'Red in the Apple' mini album highlight medley

ENOi have dropped a preview for their first mini album 'Red in the Apple'.



The highlight medley above reveals a snippet of ENOi's title song "Cheeky", "Not Sorry", "I'm With You", "&NDiNG", and instrumentals. 'Red in the Apple' releases on January 12 KST.



Check out ENOi's highlight medley above and their "Cheeky" MV teaser here if you missed it!



