Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals black-and-white 'Drawing Our Moments' highlight clip

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed her second highlight clip for 'Purpose'.



In the "Drawing Our Moments" highlight clip above, Taeyeon is set in black-and-white as she roams a city street. The beautiful ballad track is part of her upcoming repackaged album 'Purpose', and it's a much different concept than her previous, dramatic clip for "My Tragedy".



'Purpose' is Taeyeon's upcoming repackage album set to drop on January 15 KST. Watch her latest highlight clip above!

