ENOi meet magical apples in 'Cheeky' MV teaser

ENOi have dropped their music video teaser for "Cheeky"!



In the MV teaser, the ENOi members each come across a magical apple before it takes them on a journey. "Cheeky" is the title song of the group's upcoming 1st mini album 'Red in the Apple', which is releasing on January 12 KST.



Watch ENOi's "Cheeky" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



