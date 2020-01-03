Brown Eyed Girls reveal dance practice of hit tracks for '2019 KBS Drama Awards'

Brown Eyed Girls revealed the dance practice of their hit tracks for the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'.



The '2019 KBS Drama Awards' were held on December 31, and Brown Eyed Girls were the opening act for part 2 of the awards ceremony. The girl group, who are returning to the limelight, performed their hits "Sixth Sense", "Abracadabra", and their latest song "Wonder Woman".



In other news, Brown Eyed Girls recently released their special digital single "Snowman".



Watch Brown Eyed Girls' dance practice video above and their actual performance below!





