Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Red Velvet's Yeri teases her upcoming lipstick brand 'Colette'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Yeri has released a teaser for her upcoming lipstick brand 'Colette'!

On January 3, Yeri revealed a teaser clip on Instagram, letting fans know about the launch of her own brand of lipstick. She previously made an unofficial announcement at Red Velvet's 'Finale' album signing event this past Sunday, but fans were expecting a collaboration with an existing makeup brand rather than her own new line. 

The grand opening of Yeri's 'Colette' is set for January 8 KST.

Check out Yeri's teaser and the lipstick brand's official Instagram below!

View this post on Instagram

💄 @notre.colette

A post shared by Yeri (@yerimiese) on

View this post on Instagram

앞으로 내 립은 다 콜레트 💄@notre.colette

A post shared by Yeri (@yerimiese) on

View this post on Instagram

곧💋

A post shared by Yeri (@yerimiese) on

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Yeri
  3. COLETTE
9 6,225 Share

8

NCT_lt3323 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Ppl loved calling Yeri useless, but i love how she never complained about it she just worked hard with learning how to write songs, now even having her own business.. I bet she will become a director at SM in the future like BoA

4

Siri1234,323 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

Does SM claim some of the profits? Cause from what I remember Luna said she even had to share her profits from her personal youtube account.

