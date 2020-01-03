Red Velvet's Yeri teases her upcoming lipstick brand 'Colette'

Red Velvet's Yeri has released a teaser for her upcoming lipstick brand 'Colette'!



On January 3, Yeri revealed a teaser clip on Instagram, letting fans know about the launch of her own brand of lipstick. She previously made an unofficial announcement at Red Velvet's 'Finale' album signing event this past Sunday, but fans were expecting a collaboration with an existing makeup brand rather than her own new line.



The grand opening of Yeri's 'Colette' is set for January 8 KST.



Check out Yeri's teaser and the lipstick brand's official Instagram below!



